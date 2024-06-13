today's howtos
APNIC ☛ Lessons learned when building my DNS resolver
Guest Post: What I learned building a DNS resolver from scratch without low-level network programming experience.
Vitux ☛ Install MyBB Forum with Nginx and Let’s Encrypt on CentOS and Rocky Linux
MyBB is a free and open-source, intuitive, and extensible forum program. MyBB is easy to use and extensible, with hundreds of plugins and themes that make adding new features or a new look easy. The source code of MyBB is hosted on Microsoft's proprietary prison GitHub.
Vitux ☛ How to install Flarum Forum with Nginx on Ubuntu
Flarum is the next-generation forum software that makes online discussions fun. It is simple, fast, and free. The source code of Flarum is hosted on Microsoft's proprietary prison GitHub .
Vitux ☛ How to Install Microweber CMS on CentOS and Rocky Linux
Microweber is a free and open-source drag & drop CMS website builder written in the PHP programming language and the Laravel 5 framework. With Microweber, you can easily create content and manage multiple displays.
Vitux ☛ How to Install CiviCRM on Ubuntu
CiviCRM is a free, open-source, and cloud-based CRM system specifically tailored to the needs of non-profit, civil society, and association-based organizations. CiviCRM can be installed with WordPress, Drupal or Joomla to track contacts and their relationships with projects and initiatives.
idroot
ID Root ☛ How To Install LAMP Stack on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install LAMP Stack on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS. The LAMP stack is a powerful combination of open-source software that enables developers to build and host dynamic websites and web applications.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Perl Programming Language on Manjaro
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Perl Programming Language on Manjaro. Perl’s prevalence in the GNU/Linux ecosystem is a testament to its versatility and robustness. Manjaro, being a cutting-edge GNU/Linux distribution, offers an excellent platform for leveraging Perl’s capabilities.
howtoforge
HowTo Forge ☛ How to Install and Create a Chat server using Matrix Synapse and Element on Rocky GNU/Linux 9
In this tutorial, you will learn how to install and create a chat server using Synapse, a home server implementation of Matrix. Element is a Matrix web client built using Matrix React SDK. This will allow you to offer Matrix chat on the web.
HowTo Forge ☛ How to Install vTiger CRM on Ubuntu 24.04
vTiger is an all-in-one CRM (Customer Relationship Management) solution for your business. It is suitable for small and medium businesses. In this guide, we’ll walk you through the installation of vTiger CRM on an Ubuntu 24.04 server. You’ll install and run vTiger with the LAMP Stack (Linux, Apache, MySQL/MariaDB, and PHP), then secure vTiger with HTTPS.
HowTo Forge ☛ How to Install NEOS CMS on Ubuntu 24.04 Server
Neos is a free and open-source content management system. In this guide, we will walk you through the installation of Neos CMS on the Ubuntu 24.04 server.
HowTo Forge ☛ How to Install Flarum Community Software on Ubuntu 24.04
Flarum is an open-source discussion software that is the combined successor of esoTalk and FluxBB boards. In this tutorial, we will learn how to install Flarum Community Software on a server based on Ubuntu 24.04.
HowTo Forge ☛ How to Reset the WordPress Admin Password on the Command-Line
Resetting your WordPress login through the shell can be done with the MySQL command-line client mysql or by using the wp-cli command, a small but handy program to manage WordPress instances on the shell.
OSNote ☛ How to Install Microweber Website Builder on Fedora
Microweber is a drag-and-drop website builder and a powerful next-generation CMS. It is based on the PHP Laravel framework. You can create any type of website, online store and blog with Microweber. The drag-and-drop technology allows you to create your website without any technical knowledge.
Linuxiac ☛ How to Upgrade to openSUSE Leap 15.6 from Leap 15.5
Tested and proven step-by-step guide for in-place upgrade on your existing openSUSE Leap 15.5 system to Leap 15.6.
H2S Media ☛ How to Check Disk Space in Ubuntu Servers & Desktops via Command
Determining the disk space in GNU/Linux is necessary to manage the health of your system. GNU/Linux offers various commands and GUI utilities by which you can check the disk space and resolve the errors quickly.
H2S Media ☛ How to Install Apache Maven on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS or 22.04/20.04
Maven is an open-source tool hosted by Apache to manage Java projects. It contains a Project Object Model (POM): a config file (XML) that contains essential information, including configurations, project dependencies, etc.