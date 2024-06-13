today's leftovers
BSD
The New Stack ☛ Upstreaming FreeBSD Code to the Linux Vector Packet Processor Project
The Vector Packet Processor (VPP) is a high-performance framework for forwarding and processing packets in userspace. VPP is built as a core on top of DPDK, but it offers several opportunities for other network interfaces and has a robust plugin model enabling rich applications, including network services and application protocols such as web servers.
VPP is written as a high-performance framework, and it takes that claim to heart. The core of the project is enabled by engineers from Cisco, with support for the organization from the Linux Foundation. With this team behind the project, they can offer encompassing continuous integration and testing and a performance regression process called CSIT, which continually tests VPP on a selection of hardware to discover and address detrimental changes.
Content Management Systems (CMS)
-
WordPress ☛ WordPress 6.6 Beta 2
WordPress 6.6 Beta 2 is here! Please download and test it. This beta version of the WordPress software is under development. Please do not install, run, or test this version of WordPress on production or mission-critical websites—you risk unexpected results if you do.
Canonical/Ubuntu Family
-
Virtualization ☛ A Free Enterprise OS with 10 Years of Support
Ubuntu is one of the most popular Linux distributions available. It was first released in 2004 and has proven innovative and rock-solid over the past 20 years. It offers free server and desktop OS downloads that have become the go-to Linux distributions for many companies and personal users.
Ubuntu offers Pro versions of their OSes with long-term support (LTS). They are serious about long term with a market-leading 10 years of support. Furthermore, they offer the Ubuntu Pro version to anyone for free on up to five machines, or 50 if they become an official Ubuntu Community member. From what I can tell, they do not restrict using these for commercial purposes.
CNX Software ☛ GEEKOM A8 Review – Part 3: Ubuntu 24.04 tested on an AMD Ryzen 8945HS mini PC
We tested most features of the GEEKOM A8 mini PC on Ubuntu 24.04, ran several benchmarks to compare it to the similar GEEKOM A7 mini PC, performed storage and networking performance testing, ran stress test to check thermal performance, and measured fan noise and power consumption under various conditions.
SUSE/OpenSUSE
-
Yahoo News ☛ Plainsight Brings Vision AI to SUSE Linux to Extract Enterprise Data from Video Feeds
New Plainsight FilterBox support for SUSE Linux Enterprise Micro brings e-commerce-like accuracy & efficiency to use cases like inventory and yield management, quality control, and compliance tracking in manufacturing, agriculture, retail, and beyond
Audiocasts/Shows
Linux Matters: Searching for a New Voice
Alan starts work on cloning himself (again), Martin gives up on Surveillance Giant Google Search, and Mark judges a coding contest.
