If you follow the vulnerability world, 2024 is starting to feel like we’ve become trapped in the mirror universe. NVD collapsed, the GNU/Linux kernel is generating a huge number of CVE IDs, CISA is maybe enriching the CVE data, and the growth rate of CVE is higher than its ever been. It feels like we’re careening off a cliff in the clown car where half the people are trapped inside trying to get out, and the other half are laughing at the clown honking its nose.

I want to start out by saying all of this is not an accident. A lot of gears have been turning for years, or even decades, we’re seeing the result of trends finally coming together. It was only a matter of time until this happened. Let’s look at a few of those trends.