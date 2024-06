5 Years Ago

FIVE days from now this site turns 20, so we look back 5 years and recall news like this about Qubes OS 4.0-rc4, based on Fedora.

Qubes OS is still around, still active, and Fedora is now past version 40.

Speaking of 40, Phoronix has just pointed out that it too is turning 20, so this site and Phoronix have been online for 40 years (combined). █