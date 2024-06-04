Web Search Engines and Web Browsers

The AI Kit includes the Raspberry Pi M.2 HAT+ pre-assembled with a Hailo AI module, which boasts a remarkable 13 tera-operations per second inferencing capability. This setup not only facilitates efficient AI processing but also ensures that the Raspberry Pi 5’s CPU is available for other computing tasks. The integration leverages a single-lane PCIe 3.0 connection running at 8Gbps, ensuring that data flows smoothly and quickly between the Hailo module and the Raspberry Pi 5.

Ubuntu Core 24 comes as a fully containerized variant of Ubuntu 24.04 LTS (Noble Numbat) introducing a fully preemptible kernel to ensure time-bound responses and enable advanced real-time features out of the box on Ubuntu Certified Hardware from Canonical’s partners.

Dubbed “Uakari”, NixOS 24.05 is here six months after NixOS 23.11 “Tapir” with a new LTS (Long Term Support) kernel series, namely Linux 6.6 LTS, which should offer improved hardware support over the Linux 6.1 LTS kernel series used in the previous release.

It also adds an option that lets users select if a track’s artist is shown for entries under various artists or different album artists sections in the context browser, improves various strings in the user interface, improves reading of ReplayGain tags, and adds support for the KDE Frameworks 5.78 software suite.