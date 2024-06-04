Web Search Engines and Web Browsers
-
Thomas Rigby ☛ Alternative Search Engines
Because search is dogshit, I'm making good use of Firefox's alternative search engines functionality.
I'm not sure if the functionality exists in other browsers but, if not, you should use Firefox for this feature alone!
-
Firefox Nightly: In a nutshell – These Weeks in Firefox: Issue 162
The final patch for the new and improved text and layout menu in Reader Mode has landed. Try it out the full feature by flipping the improved_text_menu.enabled pref to true.
-
Chromium
-
Troy Patterson ☛ Library of Congress Chrome Extension
Seems as though the latest version of Google Chrome breaks the Library of Congress: Free to Use Browser Extension. This extension shows you a new Public Domain, free to view and use image upon opening a new tab.
-