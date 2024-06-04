posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 04, 2024



Quoting: Consumer-oriented AI promotes stupidity —

Think about it. There are people out there who will put a token into the machine, the machine will whir and buzz and flash, and then, a fortune cookie will come out, with something written on a proverbial piece of paper. And the end user will soak it up. No doubt. No argument.

The reason you see so much resistance and negativity around AI, and why people are trying to "fail" these tools is because those are INTELLIGENT people who see the risks and dangers, and are trying to show them to the world before it's too late. Only, intelligence isn't profitable. Stupidity is. What better way to coin on that than to have millions and millions of low-IQ people worship magical alien boxes that spew random wisdom? Fast, efficient, and always connected.

Too cynical? Well, you could say that AI will learn from people's computers, their day-to-day work, and then, be able to make decisions and conclusions based on that. Yes. Exactly. That's the problem. Imagine the daily routine of some mouth breather out there, who has their own set of conspiracy theories and their own set of logical fallacies, half-truths, superstitions, and other nonsense. Or an even simpler usebase, someone who saves files on their desktop! And now imagine software actually learning from those people, and then trying to make those people even more efficient! Not just that, the software will incorporate the mass wisdom in its own flows (machine learning, cor), so that sometime in the future, when you ask a question, a part of that answer will be flavored with the nonsense of the common ape somewhere.

This is why AI cannot be really collective. But that's the paradox. If AI runs locally only, and works for individuals, there's no big data there, no big profit for the corporations. The AI needs to gather all its data to make itself bigger and smarter (and more profitable) - but it will end up bigger and stupider instead. At some point, the equation will break.