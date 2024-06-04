posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 04, 2024



Quoting: Dynebolic Linux Return Falls Short of Creative Goals | Review —

With the target audience being creatives working with streaming, audio, video, graphics, and publishing applications, Dynebolic needs to provide a more focused desktop platform. The beta 4 version is little more than a remake of other KDE-based distros. As such, it serves no specialized purpose.

Until that happens, Dynebolic will remain an unfinished OS with little genuine usefulness to creatives or anyone else.