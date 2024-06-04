Gentoo – flexible source-based Linux distribution

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 04, 2024



Gentoo is a very actively maintained Linux distribution which builds (compiles) and installs system packages from source code, specifically to the user’s choice of configuration and optimizations – many of which are only available at “compile time”.

Gentoo uses a BSD ports-like system called Portage – a package management system that allows great flexibility installing, maintaining, and updating software. Portage provides compile-time option support via USE flags, conditional dependencies, safe installation of software through sandboxing, use-case adaptable defaults thanks to system profiles, and configuration file protection.

Gentoo is widely considered a very adaptable operating system, that can conveniently be tailored to any specific usage when needed, but when left in the default configuration will yield a simple, “sane default”, environment.