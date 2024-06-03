9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: June 2nd, 2024

posted by Marius Nestor on Jun 03, 2024



This week we got another round of cool news starting with the availability of Ubuntu 24.04 LTS for the Milk-V Mars RISC-V SBC, a new Darter Pro Linux-powered laptop from System76, and the second update to the latest GNOME 46 desktop environment series.

On top of that, Canonical announces the real-time Ubuntu 24.04 LTS kernel and I tell you all about the end of life of Linux kernel 6.8. Below you can check out this week’s hottest news and access all the distro and package downloads released this past week in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for June 2nd, 2024.

