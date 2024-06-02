posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 02, 2024



Quoting: Exciting New Features Are Coming to Thunderbird Mail Client —

As June begins, the Thunderbird team is pushing forward with significant updates that promise to enhance user experience and expand functionality in its upcoming Extended Support Release (ESR).

One of the major updates in Thunderbird’s pipeline is the integration of Rust into its builds. The first beta version of Thunderbird 128 will come with Rust-enabled builds by default, allowing users to test experimental features without the hassle of local compilation.

However, the following two features set to elevate the Thunderbird mail client to new heights really excite us.