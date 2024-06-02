posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 02, 2024



Quoting: 2024 FreeBSD Community Survey Reveals High User Satisfaction —

The 2024 FreeBSD Community Survey Report compiled data from 1,446 respondents and was released following its presentation at the May 2024 Developer Summit.

This annual survey, conducted by the FreeBSD Core Team and the FreeBSD Foundation in collaboration with Research Collaborative, gathered extensive community feedback through over 50 questions, targeting diverse communication channels like email, X (ex Twitter), and Reddit.