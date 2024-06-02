posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 02, 2024



Quoting: Ubuntu Cinnamon Makes Switching From Windows to Linux Easy, Here's How —

I've been using Windows for a while, and I've got to say, its layout just works. It's easy to access your go-to programs—just click an icon on the taskbar or desktop, or press the Windows key to pop open the Start menu.

Need to get to a folder a lot? Just drop a shortcut on the desktop. It's all straightforward and ready to use. So if you're familiar with this interface and want to switch to Linux, Ubuntu Cinnamon is worth exploring.

Ubuntu Cinnamon is a game-changer. It's built on the rock-solid foundation of Ubuntu, one of the most common Linux distros. Cinnamon is known for its modern, user-friendly, and highly customizable interface, which is easily adjustable to your preferences. It provides a complete desktop experience.

You can easily adjust the look of your desktop, rearrange panels, and resize icons. Installing and activating new themes is simple, and enables you to customize the appearance as you like.