Results from the 2024 FreeBSD Community Survey Report

Community input is essential for the well-being of any open source community, including FreeBSD. To understand how FreeBSD is used, identify successful community practices, and pinpoint areas for improvement, the FreeBSD Core Team and the FreeBSD Foundation collaborated with the research firm Research Collaborative to survey members of the FreeBSD community. Download Survey Infographic Cards

The survey was conducted online in February 2024, reaching out to members through various channels such as email, Twitter, Facebook, News, Reddit, Hacker News, and other media. It included over 50 closed- and open-ended questions and received 1,446 responses, offering a comprehensive view of the community’s experiences and opinions.