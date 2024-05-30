today's howtos
-
Ubuntubuzz ☛ How To Install Packages Easily with Synaptic on Ubuntu 24.04
After you have Synaptic installed and you are ready, now this tutorial will quickly introduce and help you to practice installing, removing, and upgrading software packages with examples on Ubuntu 24.04 "Noble Numbat" using Synaptic Package Manager. You will learn by exercises, without knowing too much details about Synaptic. We hope with this tutorial you can work immediately with your new Ubuntu machine by having applications, games and utilities you need the most at the same time getting to know more about Ubuntu itself. Now let's start the exercise!
-
TechRepublic ☛ How to Optimize the apt Package Manager on Debian-Based GNU/Linux Distributions
When it comes to GNU/Linux and installing software via the package manager, you can always ensure the system will be aware of the package, updates are easily applied and systems can always be repaired (should they go awry).
-
howtoforge
-
HowTo Forge ☛ How to Install and Use Telnet on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
Telnet is a terminal emulation program for TCP/IP networks that allows you to access another computer on the Internet or local area network by logging in to the remote system.
-
HowTo Forge ☛ How to Install and Configure Memcached on Ubuntu 24.04
Memcached is a widely used open-source memory object caching system that speeds up dynamic web applications by caching data in memory. This tutorial will show you how to install and configure Memcached on an Ubuntu 24.04 server.
-
HowTo Forge ☛ How to Install Standard Notes Server on Rocky Linux 9
Standard Notes is an open-source and completely encrypted notes app. It offers both free and paid plans and offers both, cloud hosting and the option to host it on your server. You can use your server to sync the notes stored between different devices. Standard Notes offers apps for all desktop operating systems and mobile platforms.
-
-
Vermaden ☛ ZFS Resilver on SMR Drives
Multiple times I have heard that it is not possible to rebuild/resilver the data on ZFS pool on such drives because of SMR shortcomings.
This time we will be able to check that in the real world as one of such drives just died in my buddy’s FreeBSD based TrueNAS CORE home NAS.
-
Rach Smith ☛ An easing rule of thumb
-
University of Toronto ☛ ZFS's transactional guarantees from a user perspective
ZFS has two levels of transactional behavior. The basic layer is what happens when you don't use fsync() (or the filesystem is ignoring it). At this level, all changes to a ZFS filesystem are strongly ordered by the time they happened. ZFS may lose some activity at the end, but if you did operation A before operation B and there is a crash, the possible options of what is there afterward is nothing, A, or A and B; you can never have B without A. This strictly time ordered view of filesystem changes is periodically flushed to disk by ZFS; in modern ZFS, such a flush is typically started every five seconds (although completing a flush can take some time). This is generally called a transaction group (txg) commit.
-
idroot
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Immich on openSUSE
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Immich on openSUSE. In today’s digital age, managing and backing up our ever-growing collection of photos and videos has become a crucial task. While cloud-based solutions offer convenience, they often come with privacy concerns and storage limitations.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Change Password on Debian 12
In this tutorial, we will show you how to change password on Debian 12. In Debian 12, there are two main types of user accounts: regular user accounts and the root account.
-