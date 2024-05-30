ZFS has two levels of transactional behavior. The basic layer is what happens when you don't use fsync() (or the filesystem is ignoring it). At this level, all changes to a ZFS filesystem are strongly ordered by the time they happened. ZFS may lose some activity at the end, but if you did operation A before operation B and there is a crash, the possible options of what is there afterward is nothing, A, or A and B; you can never have B without A. This strictly time ordered view of filesystem changes is periodically flushed to disk by ZFS; in modern ZFS, such a flush is typically started every five seconds (although completing a flush can take some time). This is generally called a transaction group (txg) commit.