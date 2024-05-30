Linux Kernel 6.8 Reaches End of Life, Users Should Upgrade to Linux Kernel 6.9

posted by Marius Nestor on May 30, 2024



Released on March 10th, 2024, Linux kernel 6.8 introduced new features like LAM (Linear Address Masking) virtualization and guest-first memory support for KVM, a basic online filesystem check and repair mechanism for the Bcachefs file system, and support for the Broadcom BCM2712 processor in Raspberry Pi 5.

Unfortunately, Linux 6.8 is not an LTS (Long Term Support) branch and it reached end of life, as renowned Linux kernel developer and maintainer Greg Kroah-Hartman announced today with the release of Linux 6.8.12 (the last update in the series), urging users to move to the latest Linux 6.9 kernel branch.

Read on