posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 24, 2024



Quoting: Snap Store Website Redesign Goes Live – And It Looks Good - OMG! Ubuntu —

The “Featured snaps” section remains at the top of the content area but is no longer topped by a featured banner graphic. Icon, title, uploader, and description for each of featured snap is now housed in a card/box rather than floating free as before.

A new categories sidebar has been introduced. This is a navigational difference to before where categories were surfaced as sections on the homepage requiring scrolling (each section highlighted featured apps within its grouping + link to ‘see more’).