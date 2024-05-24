posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 24, 2024



Quoting: I Keep My Linux PC and Android Phone Synced With This App —

GSConnect is a complete redevelopment of the KDE Connect application that comes bundled as part of the KDE Plasma desktop. GSConnect doesn’t contain any KDE Connect code, but it does replicate all of its functionality for GNOME desktop users. It allows you to pair your computer with your Android phone.

You can do cool stuff like pass files and images back and forth, use your phone’s features from your computer, and sync data such as contacts. In fact, GSConnect is such a faithful clone of KDE Connect, that the Android part of the equation is handled by the KDE Connect Android application.

On KDE Plasma, KDE Connect is tightly integrated into the desktop. We can get the same integration in GNOME, but we have to work a little harder to get it set up. It doesn’t take much time, and the benefits significantly outweigh the effort.