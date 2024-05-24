Best Free and Open Source Software
-
5 Best Free and Open Source Web-Based Mastodon Clients - LinuxLinks
Mastodon is a free and open source microblogging platform similar to X (formerly Twitter), but with user privacy and decentralization in mind. It’s one of many protocols that interacts with the Fediverse of protocols like Pleroma, GNU Social, and others. Unlike X, Mastodon is not one social network.
Getting started with Mastodon can be confusing for newcomers. Mastodon is a federated service. This means its similar to email. You can create an email account with many different providers. And that’s the same with Mastodon. The service lets you sign up to one of many sites that run Mastodon software, called instances. A user can communicate with other Mastodon users on different instances. The instances are themed – many by country, city, or interest.
-
Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Apple Directory Utility - LinuxLinks
Directory Utility lets you use a single set of credentials to access network resources by connecting your Mac to a directory service, such as Active Directory. This software is proprietary and not available for Linux.
Active Directory was not built to integrate into Linux. We recommend the best free and open source alternatives. The software below offers far more functionality than Apple’s simple utility.
-
FrankenPHP - modern app server for PHP - LinuxLinks
FrankenPHP is a modern application server for PHP built on top of the Caddy web server.
The server works with any PHP app and makes Laravel and Symfony projects faster thanks to their official integrations with the worker mode.
FrankenPHP can also be used as a standalone Go library to embed PHP in any app using net/http.
This is free and open source software.