Open Hardware: Arduino and Raspberry Pi Stuff
Arduino ☛ Harness the power and connectivity of your Arduino UNO R4 WiFi with this IoT lamp
It can be tough to get started with building an Internet of Things (IoT) project from the ground-up, as getting connected, serving a webpage, and managing other devices can all be a challenge to a beginner.
Arduino ☛ Synjets provide non-contact haptic feedback
If the COVID pandemic showed us anything, it is that our public spaces are overflowing with opportunity for germ transmission. In 2019, most people didn’t think twice about touching a gas pump handle or an ATM touchscreen, but it quickly became apparent that such contact presents a genuine risk.
Tom's Hardware ☛ Raspberry Pi Fably uses Hey Hi (AI) to generate bedtime stories on demand
Stefano Mazzocchi is using a Raspberry Pi to power Fably, an AI-driven storytelling device that comes up with stories on demand.