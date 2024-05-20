Videos and Shows: COSMIC DE, Linus and Dirk, Free Software Security Podcast, LINUX Unplugged
Montana Linux ☛ COSMIC DE, A New GNU/Linux Desktop Environment
Montana Linux ☛ Video: Linus and Dirk Spring 2024
Open Source Security (Audio Show) ☛ Free Software Security Podcast/Josh Bressers: Episode 429 – The autonomy of open source developers
Josh and Kurt talk about open source and autonomy. This is even related to some recent return to office news. The conversation weaves between a few threads, but fundamentally there’s some questions about why do people do what they do, especially in the world of open source. This also is a problem we see in security, security people love to tell developers what to do. Developers don’t like being told what to do.
JupiterMedia ☛ Nix's People Problem | LINUX Unplugged 563
After months of debate, the Nix community might be coming to a resolution. We'll examine what happened, what's changing.