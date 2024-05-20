today's leftovers
Linux Gizmos ☛ LILYGO’s T-SIM7670G S3 Combines Wi-Fi and LTE Access on a Single Board
The T-SIM7670G S3, designed by LILYGO, is a versatile development board that not only combines LTE and GSM capabilities through the SIM7670G module but is also centered around the powerful ESP32-S3 microcontroller. This board is tailored for developers aiming to integrate mobile connectivity into their projects.
Linux Gizmos ☛ ASUS ExpertCenter PN65: Now Available with defective chip maker Intel Core Ultra 5 125H & Ultra 7 155H Processors
The ASUS ExpertCenter PN65, a compact mini-PC announced earlier this year, is compatible with Intel's Meteor Lake processors. ASUS indicates that this product was designed to support demanding Hey Hi (AI) applications, including advanced object recognition and sound detection, which enhance productivity in multimedia-intensive environments.
dwaves.de ☛ a user interface is like a joke – if you have to explain it – it’s not that good
Python Bindings for KDE Frameworks
This is a brief overview of the project that I will be doing this summer as part of Surveillance Giant Google Summer of Code.
As the title of this post says, I will create Python bindings for KDE Frameworks. There are more than 70 libraries, so the aim is to add support for three of them: KWidgetsAddons, KCoreAddons and KI18n. As predicting how much time we’ll need for each one is a little bit complex, I might end adding support to other libraries if the time allows.
Kubernetes Blog ☛ Completing the largest migration in Kubernetes history
Since as early as Kubernetes v1.7, the Kubernetes project has pursued the ambitious goal of removing built-in cloud provider integrations (KEP-2395). While these integrations were instrumental in Kubernetes' early development and growth, their removal was driven by two key factors: the growing complexity of maintaining native support for every cloud provider across millions of lines of Go code, and the desire to establish Kubernetes as a truly vendor-neutral platform.
After many releases, we're thrilled to announce that all cloud provider integrations have been successfully migrated from the core Kubernetes repository to external plugins. In addition to achieving our initial objectives, we've also significantly streamlined Kubernetes by removing roughly 1.5 million lines of code and reducing the binary sizes of core components by approximately 40%.
