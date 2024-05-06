Today in Techrights
Updated This Past Day
Software Freedom Conservancy (SFC), Inc. vs. Vizio, Inc. Is Costing the Free Software Foundation Money
FSF subpoena and deposition
They Try to Replace the Creators of GNU/Linux and Hijack Their Word, Work, and Reputation
gnu.org is down at the moment; now I'm told it's back but very slow. DDoS?
Links 05/05/2024: Political Cyberattacks From Russia and Google Getting a Lot Worse
Links for the day
New
Death of Michael Anthony Bordlee, New Orleans, Louisiana
Reprinted with permission from disguised.work
The Revolution Continues
Today we've published over 20 pages and tomorrow we expect more or less the same
Death of Dr Alex Blewitt, UK
Reprinted with permission from disguised.work
Following the Herd (or HURD)
Society advances owing to people who think differently and promote positive change, not corporate shills
Thiemo Seufer & Debian deaths: examining accidents and suicides
Reprinted with permission from disguised.work
Gemini Links 05/05/2024: Infobesity and Profectus Beta 1.0
Links for the day
Running This Site Mostly a Joyful Activity
The real problem or the thing that we need to cancel is this "Cancel Culture"
Australia Has Finally Joined the "4% Club" (ChromeOS+GNU/Linux)
statCounter stats
Debian as a Hazardous Workplace Where No Accountability Exists (Nor Salaries)
systematic exploitation of skilled developers by free 'riders' (or freeloaders) like Google, IBM, and Microsoft
Clownflare Isn't Free and Its CEO Openly Boasted They'd Start Charging Everyone to Offset the Considerable Losses (It's a Trap, It's Just Bait)
Clownflare has collapsed
Apple Delivered Very Disappointing Results, Said It Would Buy Its Own Shares (Nobody Will Check This), Company's Debt Now Exceeds Its Monetary Assets
US debt is now 99.98 trillion dollars
FSFE Still Boasts About Working Underage People for No Pay
without even paying them
IRC Proceedings: Saturday, May 04, 2024
IRC logs for Saturday, May 04, 2024
Over at Tux Machines...
GNU/Linux news for the past day
The Persecution of Richard Stallman
WebM version of a new video
Molly de Blanc has been terminated, Magdalen Berns' knockout punch and the Wizard of Oz
Reprinted with permission from disguised.work
[Meme] IBM's Idea of Sharing (to IBM)
the so-called founder of IBM worshiped and saluted Adolf Hitler himself
Neil McGovern & Debian: GNOME and Mollygate
Reprinted with permission from disguised.work
