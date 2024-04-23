today's howtos
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install RabbitMQ on Debian 12
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install RabbitMQ on Debian 12. RabbitMQ, a widely used open-source message-broker software, has gained significant popularity due to its reliability, scalability, and versatility in handling messaging queues. It plays a crucial role in distributed systems, enabling efficient communication between applications and services.
-
LinuxConfig ☛ How to orchestrate restic backups with autorestic on Linux
-
Linux Hint ☛ How to Install KDE on Ubuntu 24.04
If you prefer KDE over GNOME, you can install the KDE on Ubuntu 24.04. You can install its full or standard version, and we've covered the steps to do so. Read on!
-
Linuxiac ☛ How to Set Up Reverse Proxy with Nginx Proxy Manager (NPM)
Learn to set up a reverse proxy with Nginx Proxy Manager, enhancing server management and security in just a few easy steps.
-
Net2 ☛ How to Fix the “zsh: command not found: code” Error in macOS Terminal
Encountering the “zsh: command not found: code” error in the macOS Terminal can be a frustrating roadblock when attempting to quickly open a folder in Visual Studio Code. While the “code” command provides a convenient shortcut, it needs to be properly configured to work seamlessly.
-
Ubuntu Handbook ☛ How to Change Network Card MAC Address in Ubuntu 24.04
This tutorial shows how to change the MAC Address, aka hardware address, for your network interface in Ubuntu 24.04. Though the title said for Ubuntu 24.04, it should work in all current Ubuntu releases, including Ubuntu 20.04 and Ubuntu 22.04.
-
LinuxConfig ☛ Ubuntu: Change Default Terminal Emulator
-
FOSSLinux ☛ Apache Tomcat vs Apache HTTP server: What You Need to Know
Explore the differences between Apache Tomcat and Apache HTTP Server. This comparison looks at functionality, use cases, and performance to help you decide which server technology is best suited for your web applications.