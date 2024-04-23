EndeavourOS Gemini Lands with the KDE Plasma 6 Desktop Environment

posted by Marius Nestor on Apr 23, 2024



Powered by Linux kernel 6.8, EndeavourOS Gemini comes with the KDE Plasma 6 desktop environment on both the live environment and the offline installation option. Users can choose between Wayland and X11 sessions from the SDDM login manager, but the former is enabled by default.

This release also switches from the nvidia-dkms driver to the proprietary NVIDIA graphics driver to prevent freezing issues with the live environment when NVIDIA boot is selected, removes the ARM installation option, adds the GParted partition editor to the live ISO, and removes the EOS update notifier from the default installation list.

