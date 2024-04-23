PostgreSQL: pgdsat v1.1 and E-Maj 4.4.0 released
pgdsat v1.1 released
Hanoi, Vietnam - April 19th, 2024
pgdsat - PostgreSQL Database Security Assessment Tool
pgdsat is a security assessment tool that checks around 80 PostgreSQL security controls of your PostgreSQL clusters including all recommendations from the CIS compliance benchmark but not only.
pgdsat works on GNU/Linux platform and is available under the GPLv3 licence.
Announcing E-Maj 4.4.0.
We are very glad to announce the 4.4.0 version of E-Maj.
This new 4.4 version mainly improves the visibility of tables groups and extension versions histories. It also fixes a few bugs. The Emaj_web client has been enhanced to take benefit of these new features.
E-Maj 4.4.0 is compatible with Postgres 11 to 16 versions.