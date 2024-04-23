Tails 6.2 Anonymous Linux OS Improves Mitigation of Spectre v4 Vulnerability

posted by Marius Nestor on Apr 23, 2024



Synced with the Debian GNU/Linux 12 “Bookworm” repositories and powered by Linux kernel 6.1 LTS, the Tails 6.2 release features the latest Tor Browser 13.0.14 anonymous web browser, the Tor 0.4.8.11 client, improved detection of read and write errors when running Tails from a USB stick, and an updated Tails Upgrader utility to make “Upgrade later” the default option.

This release also disables Speculative Store Bypass (SSB) to improve mitigation of the Spectre v4 vulnerability affecting Intel processors, fixes Wi-Fi issues on some hardware, improves the error message that appears when it’s impossible to create a Persistent Storage, and disables SysRq keys to prevent a Tails session crash and lock screen bypass.

