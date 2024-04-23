Fedora 40 is just around the corner with more spins and flavors than ever

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Apr 23, 2024



Fedora 40 boasts more spins and flavors than ever

All editions will use the latest kernel 6.8. The flagship GNOME edition showcases GNOME 46, the beta of which we covered back in February and which will also appear in Ubuntu 24.04 mere days later. That's no coincidence. At first, both distributions were based on the GNOME desktop and their release cycles were intended to synchronize with GNOME's semi-annual releases. The GNOME edition replaces the trusty Cheese webcam app with the new Snapshot app that appeared with GNOME 45.

The most significant changes are found in the KDE edition among the desktop versions. Fedora doesn't have long-term support releases, which is one reason it's able to include newer components. As such, unlike Ubuntu 24.04, Fedora 40 will have the shiny new KDE Plasma 6 desktop – specifically, version 6.0.3, and with only a Wayland session available by default. (Indeed, there's a proposal open to switch the Workstation edition to KDE, although we doubt it will happen.)

The Fedora Project has recycled primary sponsor Red Hat's old Atomic brand (which the company sunset after acquiring CoreOS), and will use it to group its growing collection of immutable desktop distributions: Silverblue (with GNOME), Kinoite (with KDE Plasma), Sericea (with Sway), and Onyx (with Budgie).