9to5Linux

Linux Firmware Updater Fwupd 1.9.17 Adds Support for More Asus and Realtek Devices

Coming two weeks after the fwupd 1.9.16 release, fwupd 1.9.17 is here to introduce support for new devices including the Asus DC201 dual 4K USB-C dock and Realtek Gen1 RTS541x HUB controllers.

Audacity 3.5 Released with Cloud Saving, Beat Detection, Pitch Shifting, and More

Highlights of Audacity 3.5 include a new cloud-saving feature that lets you save your Audacity projects to audio.com so you can access it from any device or more easily share it with others, pitch shifting so you can non-destructively change the pitch of a clip, and automatic tempo detection of imported loops.

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: April 21st, 2024

I want to thank all the people who sent us donations. You guys are awesome and your help is very much appreciated! I also want to thank you all for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and last but not least thank you for sending us feedback.

Internet Society

The Internet and Climate Change

As we celebrate Earth Day 2024, the world seems to be on fire. Quite literally with some regions battling extreme wildfires, while other regions are drowning under massive flooding. Sea levels are rising, temperatures are climbing, and ice is melting. Amid all of this, it’s worth pausing and thinking about the Internet’s relationship with climate change.

LinuxGizmos.com

Ronetix Expands SoM Series With NXP i.MX93 and Renesas RZ/G2UL Chipsets

Ronetix continues to expand its range of System on Modules (SoMs) with several new products powered by NXP and Renesas processors, addressing a broad spectrum of needs in industrial automation, intelligent energy management, and embedded systems.

RADXA Fogwise AirBox with Dual GbE Ports and NVMe SSD Support

The Arace Tech store recently showcased the Radxa Fogwise AirBox, a compact embedded device that leverages the power of the octa-core SOPHON SG2300x System-on-Chip. This device is noted for its robust Ethernet support, wireless connectivity, and a range of storage expansion options.

news

Today in Techrights

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Apr 23, 2024

Character girl hugging earth with words Love our Earth

Updated This Past Day

  1. Stefano Maffulli's (and Microsoft's) Openwashing Slant Initiative (OSI) Report Was Finalised a Few Months Ago, Revealing Only 3% of the Money Comes From Members/People
    Microsoft's role remains prominent (for OSI to help the attack on the GPL and constantly engage in promotion of proprietary GitHub)
  2. [Video] Online Brigade Demands That the Person Who Started GNU/Linux is Denied Public Speaking (and Why FSF Cannot Mention His Speeches)
    So basically the attack on RMS did not stop; even when he's ill with cancer the cancel culture will try to cancel him, preventing him from talking (or be heard) about what he started in 1983
  3. On Wednesday IBM Announces 'Results' (Partial; Bad Parts Offloaded Later) and Red Hat Has Layoffs Anniversary
    There's still expectation that Red Hat will make more staff cuts

    New

  4. Microsoft's Windows Down to 8% in Afghanistan According to statCounter Data
    in Vietnam Windows is at 8%, in Iraq 4.9%, Syria 3.7%, and Yemen 2.2%
  5. [Meme] Only Criminals Would Want to Use Printers?
    The EPO's war on paper
  6. EPO: We and Microsoft Will Spy on Everything (No Physical Copies)
    The letter is dated last Thursday
  7. Links 22/04/2024: Windows Getting Worse, Oligarch-Owned Media Attacking Assange Again
    Links for the day
  8. Links 21/04/2024: LINUX Unplugged and 'Screen Time' as the New Tobacco
    Links for the day
  9. Gemini Links 22/04/2024: Health Issues and Online Documentation
    Links for the day
  10. What Fake News or Botspew From Microsoft Looks Like... (Also: Techrights to Invest 500 Billion in Datacentres by 2050!)
    Sededin Dedovic (if that's a real name) does Microsoft stenography
  11. [Meme] Master Engineer, But Only They Can Say It
    One can conclude that "inclusive language" is a community-hostile trolling campaign
  12. [Meme] It Takes Three to Grant a Monopoly, Or... Injunction Against Staff Representatives
    Quality control
  13. [Video] EPO's "Heart of Staff Rep" Has a Heartless New Rant
    The wordplay is just for fun
  14. An Unfortunate Miscalculation Of Capital
    Reprinted with permission from Andy Farnell
  15. Online Brigade Demands That the Person Who Made Nix Leaves Nix for Not Censoring People 'Enough'
    Trying to 'nix' the founder over alleged "safety" of so-called 'minorities'
  16. [Video] Inauthentic Sites and Our Upcoming Publications
    In the future, at least in the short term, we'll continue to highlight Debian issues
  17. List of Debian Suicides & Accidents
    Reprinted with permission from disguised.work
  18. Jens Schmalzing & Debian: rooftop fall, inaccurately described as accident
    Reprinted with permission from disguised.work
  19. [Teaser] EPO Leaks About EPO Leaks
    Yo dawg!
  20. IBM: We Are No Longer Pro-Nazi (Not Anymore)
    Historically, IBM has had a nazi problem
  21. Bad faith: attacking a volunteer at a time of grief, disrespect for the sanctity of human life
    Reprinted with permission from Daniel Pocock
  22. Bad faith: how many Debian Developers really committed suicide?
    Reprinted with permission from Daniel Pocock
  23. Over at Tux Machines...
    GNU/Linux news for the past day
  24. IRC Proceedings: Sunday, April 21, 2024
    IRC logs for Sunday, April 21, 2024
  25. A History of Frivolous Filings and Heavy Drug Use
    So the militant was psychotic due to copious amounts of marijuana
  26. Bad faith: suicide, stigma and tarnishing
    Reprinted with permission from Daniel Pocock
  27. UDRP Legitimate interests: EU whistleblower directive, workplace health & safety concerns
    Reprinted with permission from Daniel Pocock
    The corresponding text-only bulletin for Monday contains all the text.

Windows Falls to 6% Market Share in Africa's (by Far) Biggest Population [original]
market share of Windows continues to decrease in Nigeria
Andreas Tille Is the New Debian Project Leader
After democratically held elections, Jonathan Carter stepped down as the Debian project leader, passing the role to Andreas Tille
In This Extensive (and Growing) Set of 20 African Countries Microsoft Windows is Now Measured at Less Than 10% Market Share [original]
Android is dominant
Some of the latest articles
Mastodon Tale
social control media in action
AnberDeck mod turns Anbernic RG353V game system into a handheld Linux terminal
The Anbernic RG353V/S is a handheld game system with a 3.5 inch, 640 x 480 pixel display, a 1.8 GHz Rockchip RK3566 quad-core ARM Cortex-A55 processor, and support for dual-booting Android and Linux-based operating systems.
 
Fedora 40 is just around the corner with more spins and flavors than ever
KDE edition has the most conspicuous changes, and could become future flagship
Some of the latest articles
today's leftovers
video and more
Security Leftovers
not many for now
Red Hat is Upselling RHEL 9/8 and Working With Microsoft in Proprietary Setting
Some Red Hat links
GNU: New Episode of GNU World Order, Joining of "integral", and gnulib Calling for Beta Testers
some GNU related links
Software: Ubuntu, >GNOME Podcasts 7.0, Anthias, PmWiki, and More
Lots of Free software in one outline
today's howtos
some howtos for today
Linux 6.9-rc5
New Linux RC
Audacity 3.5 Released with Cloud Saving, Beat Detection, Pitch Shifting, and More
Audacity 3.5 open-source digital audio editor and recording application software has been released today as a major update adding several new features and various improvements.
Programming Leftovers
only a few for now
today's leftovers
5 stories
Security Leftovers
mostly Windows TCO
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: April 21st, 2024
The 184th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on April 21st, 2024.
Android Leftovers
Android 15 To Have App Quarantine Feature
An unfortunate miscalculation of capital.
Like a cartoon lumberjack sitting on the wrong side of the branch, industry has been sawing away its own future
Firebrand ex-Arm China CEO founds RISC-V processor startup
Allen Wu, former CEO of Arm China, founds RISC-V technology startup, set to rival Arm
Security Leftovers
And some Windows TCO stories
Audioloader – web-based MPD client
Linux offers a huge array of open source music players
Review: LocalSend - sharing files on a local network
LocalSend is a free, open-source app that allows you to securely share files and messages with nearby devices over your local network without needing an Internet connection
Ubuntu 22.04 vs 24.04: What Has Changed?
What are the differences between Ubuntu 22.04 and Ubuntu 24.04
today's leftovers
Debian, games, and more
Security Leftovers, FUD, and Microsoft/Windows TCO
mixture of themes
Audiocasts/Shows: GNU/Linux and More Software on the Internet
TLLTS and Invidious
today's howtos
from the past week or so
Red Hat vs Hyprland: Silencing political "undesirables"
Beneath the drama: The abuse of corporate power, extremist politics, bullying, & censorship of "wrongthink".
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
FOSS and more
BSD: History and a Move to Debian GNU/Linux at iXsystems
some BSD news
Calamares - all you need to know
Did Calamares crash?
today's howtos
7 howtos for now
Games: Gaming Industry, SteamOS 3.5.18 Preview, and More
3 stories about games
Wine 9.7 Debuts with Enhanced ARM64X Support
Wine 9.7 is here with ARM64X build system support and a revamped Vulkan driver
Android Leftovers
5 Android apps you shouldn't miss this week, and all the latest news
Help needed: creating a WSDL file to interact with debbugs
I need help from someone who can create a WSDL file for debbugs
Niri 0.1.5 Wayland Compositor Brings More Than Just Aesthetics
Variable refresh rate support is now available in Niri
Switcheroo: Convert Your Images With This Open-Source App for Linux!
Easily convert images using this free and open-source Linux app
Forget Ubuntu 24.04 LTS, what you really want to download this month is Fedora Silverblue 40
Instead I would opt for a specific version of Fedora 40, namely, Fedora Silverblue 40
LXQt 2.0 Desktop Environment Officially Released, This Is What’s New
LXQt 2.0 desktop environment is now available ported to the latest Qt 6 framework and advancing support for the Wayland display protocol. Here’s what else is new!
Rockchip RK3588’s NPU open-source driver performs object detection at 30 FPS
Next up, Tomeu plans to write a kernel driver for Linux mainline in the drivers/accel subsystem
Best Free and Open Source Softwares
This is free and open source software
Arch Linux – general-purpose Linux distribution
Arch Linux is a lightweight and flexible general-purpose Linux distribution that tries to Keep It Simple
Thunderbird's New Rust Integration: The Future of Email Clients?
Thunderbird's next major release includes Rust integration for improved Microsoft Exchange support, eliminating the need for third-party add-ons.
Firefox 125 Released: Here's What's New and Improved
Learn about the best new features of Firefox 125.
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
mintCast and KDE
a couple more links for now
Linux Foundation Chasing Buzzwords
2 new pieces
today's howtos and command-line tools
only 4 for now
This Week in GNOME: #144 Better Printing
This Week in GNOME for April 12 to April 19
Devices: ESP32, Raspberry Pi, and Yaskawa Robotics
hardware with Linux preference
Security Leftovers
Security news
GNU/Linux on MH1905 EVB
3 new articles
Ubuntu Studio in new LTS beta; still the easiest creative Linux distro
Ubuntu Studio has its own release cadence, so yes, 24.04 – the April 2024 release – is an LTS (long-term support) release. 24.04.1 will then come in August 2024, with full stable support
Qt Ubuntu 24.04 betas show that there's room to innovate
Hot on the heels of Ubuntu Noble beta come the betas of the Qt-based remixes, with some interesting differences
Vista 11 vs. Ubuntu Linux
performance compared