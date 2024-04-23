Windows Falls to 6% Market Share in Africa's (by Far) Biggest Population
Last night: In This Extensive (and Growing) Set of 20 African Countries Microsoft Windows is Now Measured at Less Than 10% Market Share
Older:
- Microsoft Windows Desktop Operating System Market Share in Nigeria: Down From 99% to 47% in 13 Years
- GNU/Linux 'Proper' (Not Chrome OS) Surges to 4% in Africa, 7% in Nigeria (by Far the Largest Population)
- From Almost 100% to Just 44%: Microsoft's Bribes to Nigerian Officials Not Enough to Keep GNU/Linux at Bay?
THE market share of Windows continues to decrease in Nigeria (it's also at all-time lows worldwide) and the screenshot below shows statCounterr's latest tally. █