today's leftovers
-
Instructionals/Technical
-
SpeedCurve Ltd ☛ Ten years of page bloat: What have we learned?
I've been writing about page size and complexity for years. If you've been working in the performance space for a while and you hear me start to talk about page growth, I'd forgive you if you started running away. ;)
But pages keep getting bigger and more complex year over year – and this increasing size and complexity is not fully mitigated by faster devices and networks, or by our hard-working browsers. Clearly we need to keep talking about it. We need to understand how ever-growing pages work against us. And we need to have strategies in place to understand and manage our pages.
-
-
Open Hardware/Modding
-
James Stanley ☛ James Stanley - I'm building a fixed-gantry CNC machine out of composite kitchen worktop material
I'm building this machine because I have been dissatisfied with both my 6040 CNC machine and my CNC-converted mini mill. The 6040 is not rigid enough to do a good job in metals, and the mini mill is not accurate because of the dovetail ways. Maybe you could sort out the dovetail ways by hand-scraping, but that is much too much trouble for me. So I have taken the mini mill apart, and for the new machine I'm going to reuse the mini mill's motors, ballscrews, ballnuts, control cabinet, enclosure, and flood coolant setup. So that is also a big cost saver.
-
[Repeat] Andrew Hutchings ☛ Yet Another BBC Micro: Retro Restoration
In the town I live, there is a small auction house which every week puts up their list of items for the next auction on their website. I check this every week just in case there are any computers in there that I would be interested in. This week there was, so I put in an absentee bid without visiting to see if I could get it. I won!
-
Linux Gizmos ☛ RADXA Fogwise AirBox with Dual GbE Ports and NVMe SSD Support
The Arace Tech store recently showcased the Radxa Fogwise AirBox, a compact embedded device that leverages the power of the octa-core SOPHON SG2300x System-on-Chip. This device is noted for its robust Ethernet support, wireless connectivity, and a range of storage expansion options.
-
-
Openwashing
-
Deccan Chronicle ☛ Llama 3 epitomizes Meta’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of AI technology
Meta's emphasis on making Llama 3 "freely-available" underscores their dedication to democratizing AI. This strategic initiative opens doors for developers, entrepreneurs, and innovators worldwide to leverage cutting-edge AI capabilities without financial constraints, fostering creativity and innovation across diverse domains.
-