The data of victims of a March cyber attack is now available on the dark web.

After the cyber attack on NHS Dumfries and Galloway, NHS Scotland advised potential victims to be vigilant to attacks. However media reports claim a search on the dark web found personal information about six patients, including a disabled 10-year-old and an 81-year-old man.

Along with publishing patients’ names and dates of birth, the documents show home addresses and even one person’s personal email address, and intimate details of people’s lives and medical histories, test results and private disclosures made to doctors about their conditions.

NHS Dumfries and Galloway told the Sunday Mail that the patients have been notified, they don’t know how many more people’s information has been stolen or what files the hackers have.