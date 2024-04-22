The message is quite clear. The only thing in common is C, so that is what you have to use. The alternative is maintaining an implementation per language leaving languages you explicitly do not support out in the cold.

So even though C as a language is (most likely) going away, C APIs are not. In fact, designing C APIs is a skill that might even see a resurgence as the language ecosystem fractures even further. Note that providing a library with a C API does not mean having to implement it in C. All languages have ways of providing libraries whose external API is compatible with C. As an extreme example, Visual Studio's C runtime libraries are nowadays written in C++.