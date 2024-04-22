Tux Machines

Do you waddle the waddle?

Other Sites

LinuxGizmos.com

RADXA Fogwise AirBox with Dual GbE Ports and NVMe SSD Support

The Arace Tech store recently showcased the Radxa Fogwise AirBox, a compact embedded device that leverages the power of the octa-core SOPHON SG2300x System-on-Chip. This device is noted for its robust Ethernet support, wireless connectivity, and a range of storage expansion options.

Internet Society

The Internet and Climate Change

As we celebrate Earth Day 2024, the world seems to be on fire. Quite literally with some regions battling extreme wildfires, while other regions are drowning under massive flooding. Sea levels are rising, temperatures are climbing, and ice is melting. Amid all of this, it’s worth pausing and thinking about the Internet’s relationship with climate change.

9to5Linux

Linux Firmware Updater Fwupd 1.9.17 Adds Support for More Asus and Realtek Devices

Coming two weeks after the fwupd 1.9.16 release, fwupd 1.9.17 is here to introduce support for new devices including the Asus DC201 dual 4K USB-C dock and Realtek Gen1 RTS541x HUB controllers.

Audacity 3.5 Released with Cloud Saving, Beat Detection, Pitch Shifting, and More

Highlights of Audacity 3.5 include a new cloud-saving feature that lets you save your Audacity projects to audio.com so you can access it from any device or more easily share it with others, pitch shifting so you can non-destructively change the pitch of a clip, and automatic tempo detection of imported loops.

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: April 21st, 2024

I want to thank all the people who sent us donations. You guys are awesome and your help is very much appreciated! I also want to thank you all for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and last but not least thank you for sending us feedback.

news

today's howtos

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Apr 22, 2024

Paperclip Background

Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts

Mastodon Tale
social control media in action
AnberDeck mod turns Anbernic RG353V game system into a handheld Linux terminal
The Anbernic RG353V/S is a handheld game system with a 3.5 inch, 640 x 480 pixel display, a 1.8 GHz Rockchip RK3566 quad-core ARM Cortex-A55 processor, and support for dual-booting Android and Linux-based operating systems.
Today in Techrights [Some of the latest articles]
Some of the latest articles
 
today's leftovers
video and more
Security Leftovers
not many for now
Red Hat is Upselling RHEL 9/8 and Working With Microsoft in Proprietary Setting
Some Red Hat links
GNU: New Episode of GNU World Order, Joining of "integral", and gnulib Calling for Beta Testers
some GNU related links
Software: Ubuntu, >GNOME Podcasts 7.0, Anthias, PmWiki, and More
Lots of Free software in one outline
today's howtos
some howtos for today
Linux 6.9-rc5
New Linux RC
Audacity 3.5 Released with Cloud Saving, Beat Detection, Pitch Shifting, and More
Audacity 3.5 open-source digital audio editor and recording application software has been released today as a major update adding several new features and various improvements.
Programming Leftovers
only a few for now
today's leftovers
5 stories
Security Leftovers
mostly Windows TCO
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: April 21st, 2024
The 184th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on April 21st, 2024.
Android Leftovers
Android 15 To Have App Quarantine Feature
An unfortunate miscalculation of capital.
Like a cartoon lumberjack sitting on the wrong side of the branch, industry has been sawing away its own future
Firebrand ex-Arm China CEO founds RISC-V processor startup
Allen Wu, former CEO of Arm China, founds RISC-V technology startup, set to rival Arm
Security Leftovers
And some Windows TCO stories
Audioloader – web-based MPD client
Linux offers a huge array of open source music players
Review: LocalSend - sharing files on a local network
LocalSend is a free, open-source app that allows you to securely share files and messages with nearby devices over your local network without needing an Internet connection
Ubuntu 22.04 vs 24.04: What Has Changed?
What are the differences between Ubuntu 22.04 and Ubuntu 24.04
today's leftovers
Debian, games, and more
Security Leftovers, FUD, and Microsoft/Windows TCO
mixture of themes
Audiocasts/Shows: GNU/Linux and More Software on the Internet
TLLTS and Invidious
today's howtos
from the past week or so
Red Hat vs Hyprland: Silencing political "undesirables"
Beneath the drama: The abuse of corporate power, extremist politics, bullying, & censorship of "wrongthink".
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
FOSS and more
BSD: History and a Move to Debian GNU/Linux at iXsystems
some BSD news
Calamares - all you need to know
Did Calamares crash?
today's howtos
7 howtos for now
Games: Gaming Industry, SteamOS 3.5.18 Preview, and More
3 stories about games
Wine 9.7 Debuts with Enhanced ARM64X Support
Wine 9.7 is here with ARM64X build system support and a revamped Vulkan driver
Android Leftovers
5 Android apps you shouldn't miss this week, and all the latest news
Help needed: creating a WSDL file to interact with debbugs
I need help from someone who can create a WSDL file for debbugs
Niri 0.1.5 Wayland Compositor Brings More Than Just Aesthetics
Variable refresh rate support is now available in Niri
Andreas Tille Is the New Debian Project Leader
After democratically held elections, Jonathan Carter stepped down as the Debian project leader, passing the role to Andreas Tille
Switcheroo: Convert Your Images With This Open-Source App for Linux!
Easily convert images using this free and open-source Linux app
Forget Ubuntu 24.04 LTS, what you really want to download this month is Fedora Silverblue 40
Instead I would opt for a specific version of Fedora 40, namely, Fedora Silverblue 40
LXQt 2.0 Desktop Environment Officially Released, This Is What’s New
LXQt 2.0 desktop environment is now available ported to the latest Qt 6 framework and advancing support for the Wayland display protocol. Here’s what else is new!
Rockchip RK3588’s NPU open-source driver performs object detection at 30 FPS
Next up, Tomeu plans to write a kernel driver for Linux mainline in the drivers/accel subsystem
Best Free and Open Source Softwares
This is free and open source software
Arch Linux – general-purpose Linux distribution
Arch Linux is a lightweight and flexible general-purpose Linux distribution that tries to Keep It Simple
Thunderbird's New Rust Integration: The Future of Email Clients?
Thunderbird's next major release includes Rust integration for improved Microsoft Exchange support, eliminating the need for third-party add-ons.
Firefox 125 Released: Here's What's New and Improved
Learn about the best new features of Firefox 125.
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
mintCast and KDE
a couple more links for now
Linux Foundation Chasing Buzzwords
2 new pieces
today's howtos and command-line tools
only 4 for now
This Week in GNOME: #144 Better Printing
This Week in GNOME for April 12 to April 19
Devices: ESP32, Raspberry Pi, and Yaskawa Robotics
hardware with Linux preference
Security Leftovers
Security news
GNU/Linux on MH1905 EVB
3 new articles
Ubuntu Studio in new LTS beta; still the easiest creative Linux distro
Ubuntu Studio has its own release cadence, so yes, 24.04 – the April 2024 release – is an LTS (long-term support) release. 24.04.1 will then come in August 2024, with full stable support
Qt Ubuntu 24.04 betas show that there's room to innovate
Hot on the heels of Ubuntu Noble beta come the betas of the Qt-based remixes, with some interesting differences
Vista 11 vs. Ubuntu Linux
performance compared
Programming Leftovers
and some Linux graphics
Copyleft licenses are not “restrictive”
Aside: Free software is not synonymous with copyleft
Distributions and Operating Systems: Ubuntu, Debian, OpenSUSE, and Quirky
4 distros
Thunderbird on Exchange Support and Mozilla’s IRL Podcast
a couple of Mozilla picks
Security and Windows TCO Leftovers
Patches, FUD, and Microsoft
Devices: Hacking, Projects, and Hardware Products With Linux Preference
some hardware related news
today's howtos
first howtos batch for today
Fedora and Red Hat Leftovers
Not much for today
Proprietary Veeam Targets Oracle Linu
expansion of support
Programming Leftovers
Programming related links with some emphasis on R
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Openwashing Leftovers
FOSS and fakes
today's leftovers
4 more links for now
Open Hardware: ESP32, Raspberry Pi, and More
7 projects and similar news items
today's howtos
several howtos for now
5 open-source alternatives to Google apps
Escape the Google comfort zone with these open-source gems
Games: Godot Engine, Stardew Valley, Phantom Fury, and More
half a dozen articles from gamingonlinux
Biblioteca – browse and read GNOME documentation
This is free and open source software
Miracle-WM 0.2.0 Brings Floating Window Manager Support
Miracle-WM 0.2.0, a new Wayland compositor based on Ubuntu’s MIR
Mozilla Seeks Feedback for Firefox Nightly ARM64 (AArch64) Binaries on Linux
The wait is almost over for those who want to download the Firefox web browser as binaries for the ARM64 (AArch64) architecture on Linux.
Pop!_OS’s COSMIC Pre-Alpha Shows Impressive Progress
Exciting updates for Pop!_OS and the COSMIC desktop environment, including new features and performance boosts
Linux Mint vs LMDE: Which Should You Choose?
Linux Mint and Linux Mint Debian Edition (LMDE) scored the highest in our Linux Distro Reviews series, but which should you choose...
FIREBAT T8 Plus Mini PC Running Linux: Installing and Configuring EndeavourOS
EndeavourOS is an Arch-based Linux distribution which provides an Arch experience without the hassle of installing it manually
An introduction to ONLYOFFICE for Linux
This completely open-sourced solution can be installed and used in several ways, but can also be used directly locally on your Linux system
Best Free and Open Source API Documentation Browsers, Alternatives to Adobe Photoshop Express, and Graphical MPD Clients
We only recommend free and open source software
Different Linux Distributions
Because Linux is an open source operating system, combinations of software vary between Linux distros
This week in KDE: sprints, enhancements, and kebabs
This week I’m attending two sprints...
Xubuntu 24.04 LTS: Best New Features
We outline the list of new features of Xubuntu 24.04 LTS release and additional updates for this version.
Linux Kernel: Linus Torvalds is Mocking Hey Hi (AI) Hype, Peter Hutterer on HID and BPF
Some Linux core stuff
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Jussi Pakkanen: CapyPDF 0.10.0 is out
Perhaps the most interesting feature is that this new version reduces the number of external dependencies by almost 15%