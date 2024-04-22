Software: Ubuntu, >GNOME Podcasts 7.0, Anthias, PmWiki, and More

This is just a short post to remind everyone that PmWiki is excellent, and you should consider it. I’ve been running a local install of it for my own note-taking uses for two decades, and I recently flipped another public MediaWiki install to it… ours!

I maintain, and have maintained, a bunch of CMSs and wiki systems for various people, including DokuWiki, Moin, and TWiki, along with MediaWiki and its various offshoots. PmWiki is by far the easiest, both to use and operate. It’s tiny, it’s written in bog standard PHP you can deliver with php-fpm, and its markup is easy to grok.