Linux 6.9-rc5

Another week, another -rc. Things look fairly normal, although the diffstat for rc5 looks a bit wonky due to another rash of bcachefs fixes, and a perf tools header sync with the main kernel headers.

But if you ignore those oddities, it all looks pretty normal and things appear fairly calm. Which is just as well, since the first part of the week I was on a quick trip to Seattle, and the second part of the week I've been doing a passable imitation of the Fontana di Trevi, except my medium is mucus. Sooo much mucus.

Anyway, moving on..

Apart from the already mentioned bcachefs and header updates, it's mostly various drivers (gpu, networking, usb, tty, sound..) some architecture updates (mainly x86 kvm), some small MM patches, some core networking, a couple of small filesystem updates (fuse, 9p, nfsd) and just random singleton patches elsewhere.

Shortlog appended for anybody who wants to get a feel for the details,

Linus