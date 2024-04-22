GNU: New Episode of GNU World Order, Joining of "integral", and gnulib Calling for Beta Testers
GNU World Order (Audio Show) ☛ GNU World Order 561
**cyrus-sasl** , **daemon** , **dehydrated** , **dhcp** , **dhcpd** ,
**dnsmasq** , and commentary about **dovecot** and online services.
shasum -a256=fe28b8a3ce9a3a07ffe0a4d364a5527590453255ef0fc2334a47a57c9b1b7387
GNU ☛ www-zh-cn @ Savannah: Welcome our new member - integral
GNU ☛ gnulib @ Savannah: GNU gnulib: calling for beta-testers
If you are developer on a package that uses GNU gnulib as part of its build system:
gnulib-tool has been known for being slow for many years. We have listened to your complaints. A rewrite of gnulib-tool in another programming language (Python) is ready for beta-testing. It is between 8 times and 100 times faster than the original gnulib-tool.
Both implementations should behave identically, that is, produce the same generated files and the same output.