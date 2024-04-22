9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: April 21st, 2024

posted by Marius Nestor on Apr 22, 2024



This week was a bit slow as we prepare to upgrade our computers to the soon-to-be-released Fedora Linux 40 and Ubuntu 24.04 LTS operating systems, which are expected next week. However, we got some cool news starting with the release of the Firefox 125 web browser and LXQt 2.0 desktop environment, and continuing with the Volla Tablet running Ubuntu Touch and Firefox Nightly binaries for ARM64 Linux systems.

On top of that, KDE Plasma 6 users got a new point release with more bug fixes, VirtualBox got a new release with support for Linux 6.8 and 6.9 kernels, and Clonezilla Live has a new release pathed against the recent XZ backdoor. Below you can check out this week’s hottest news and access all the distro and package downloads released this past week in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for April 21st, 2024.

Read on