Vista 11 vs. Ubuntu Linux

Out of the 101 benchmarks run on the Framework 16, Ubuntu 24.04 had the most first-place finishes featuring 68 wins. Ubuntu 23.10 came in second place with 22 wins, and Windows 11 was last featuring an ironic 11 first-place finishes.

Percentage-wise, Windows 11 was the slowest of the three operating systems 73% of the time. Windows 11 wasn't the slowest OS in all of the benchmarks, but it was the slowest in most benchmarks run.