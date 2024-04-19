GNOME Updates From Sam Thursfield and Christian Hergert
Sam Thursfield: Status update, 17/04/2024
In which I meet QA testers, bang my head against the GNOME OS initial setup process, and travel overland from Scotland to Spain in 48 hours.
Linux QA meetup
Several companies and communities work on QA testing for GNU/Linux distros, and we mostly don’t talk to each other. GUADEC 2023 was a rare occasion where several of us were physically collocated for a short time, and a few folk proposed a “GNOME + openQA hackfest” to try and consolidate what we’re all working on.
Over time, we realized ongoing lines of communication are more useful than an expensive one-off meetup, and the idea turned into a recurring monthly call. This month we finally held the first call. In terms of connecting different teams it was a success – we had folk from Canonical/Ubuntu, Codethink, Debian, GNOME, Red Hat/Fedora and SUSE, and there are some additional people already interested in the next one. Everyone who attended this round is using openQA and we will to use the openqa:opensuse.org chat to organise future events – but the call is not specific to openQA, nor to GNOME: anything Linux-related and QA-related is in scope.
GNOME ☛ Christian Hergert: Builder of Things
Sometimes I build stuff other than software and this is a post about that.
My wife and I had to postpone our honeymoon for a couple years due to COVID. Last spring we were able to take a trip to Thailand and really enjoyed it. So much so that when we got back we had a desire recreate that sort of relaxed urban yet tropical feel we enjoyed so much in various cities.
We don’t have a lot of extra space at our house but we did have some in the back which was vacated by recently fell Elm which were diseased.
I’m not one to shy away from projects I’ve never done before so why not build a deck and pergola to fill out that space for entertaining and hacking?
The first step was to even the grade. When we bought the house it was already sloped but the grinding of Elm tree trunks added another layer on top of that.