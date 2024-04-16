Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
Luke Harris ☛ Zed Remembers Window Position Now
Zed was created by the same people who created Atom and Electron back in the day. This time they used a more performant setup—Rust instead of JS—and it shows. I’m tempted to post an updated terminal latency test with Zed included. The homepage for Zed has their own latency measurements.
Jason Becker ☛ Facelifting json.blog
There’s almost certainly a way to do this with date math in Hugo and triggering regular builds, but I don’t think it’s worth it. This is an idea I’ll keep in mind. Much like my desire to have working URLs for things like /year/ showing all posts in that year, /year/month showing all posts in that year-month, and /year/month/day showing all posts on that day, this is one of those Hugo limitations that makes me consider writing my own CMS.
Education
Hazel Russman ☛ My books: The Charm of Linux
For far too long people have been forced to use complex systems that they do not understand because the internal workings have been deliberately concealed in the name of commercial secrecy. The charm of Linux is that it puts you back in the driving seat.
