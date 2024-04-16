Programming, Standards, Web Browsers, and Mozilla
Programming/Development
University of Toronto ☛ (Probably) forcing Git to never prompt for authentication
As far as I know, Git unfortunately has no configuration option or command line option that is equivalent to OpenSSH's 'batch mode' for ssh, where it will never prompt you for password challenges and will instead just fail. The closest you can come is setting core.askPass to something that generates output (such as 'echo'), in which case Git will try to authenticate with that bogus information, fail, and complain much more verbosely, which is not the same thing (among other issues, it causes the Git host to see you as trying invalid login credentials, which may have consequences).
Trail of Bits ☛ 5 reasons to strive for better disclosure processes
This blog showcases five examples of real-world vulnerabilities that we’ve disclosed in the past year (but have not publicly disclosed before). We also share the frustrations we faced in disclosing them to illustrate the need for effective disclosure processes.
Steve Kemp ☛ A simple golang CP/M emulator
A couple of years ago I wrote a simple text-based adventure game in Z80 assembly language, to amuse our child. The game was written for CP/M, because that is the operating system my single-board Z80-based computer runs upon.
Later I ported the game to the ZX Spectrum 48k.
Rlang ☛ Estimating Chi-Square Distribution Parameters Using R
In the world of statistics and data analysis, understanding and accurately estimating the parameters of probability distributions is crucial. One such distribution is the chi-square distribution, often encountered in various statistical analyses. In this blog post, we’ll dive into how we can estimate the degrees of freedom (“df”) and the non-centrality parameter (“ncp”) of a chi-square distribution using R programming language.
Perl / Raku
Perl ☛ German Perl/Raku Workshop 2024
The German Perl/Raku Workshop is an Open Source conference for everyone.
April, 15th to 17th 2024 in Saalbau Gallus, Frankfurt am Main
Standards/Consortia
-
Idiomdrottning ☛ YAML is half bad
YAML is a language I’m becoming more and more appreciative of, from really hating it a few years back. It has what I’m gonna call “a full structure” as opposed to Kramdown’s and Pandoc’s set of kluges and extras and “uh… We need it to distim the doshes… In HTML they would just create a and tag or attribute, but here in ASCII art land we’ve got to… Uh… Maybe a @@@$! string can represent some doshes?”
Whereas with YAML you have key value maps and sequences. You wanna add in some dosh distimming, you can easily.
Web Browsers/Web Servers
SusamPal ☛ Print HTTP Headers While Pretty-Printing JSON Response With Curl
Often while using curl with URLs that return a JSON response, I need to print the HTTP response headers along with the JSON response. Here is an example that shows how this can be done: [...]
Mozilla
Mozilla ☛ Marek Tuszynski reflects on curating thought-provoking experiences at the intersection of technology and activism
At Mozilla, we know we can’t create a better future alone, that is why each year we will be highlighting the work of 25 digital leaders using technology to amplify voices, effect change, and build new technologies globally through our Rise 25 Awards. These storytellers, innovators, activists, advocates, builders and artists are helping make the internet more diverse, ethical, responsible and inclusive.
-
