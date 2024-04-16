RebornOS is a beautiful, user-friendly take on Arch Linux with desktop options galore
Outside of that one issue, RebornOS is a delight to use. Anyone looking for a desktop distribution that makes Arch Linux easy, offers a desktop environment for all types of users and can be installed and used for free, I would highly recommend giving this take on Linux a try. Just remember to skip pamac and go straight to bauh, otherwise you'll wind up frustrated over an app that should make installing software easy is broken beyond repair.