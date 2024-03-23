Last week the community convened for the first OpenSSF Tech Talk of the year, shining a spotlight on OpenSSF Scorecard. OpenSSF Scorecard aids developers and open source consumers in assessing how well an open source project adheres to best practices. It evaluates projects for security risks using a series of automated checks. The Tech Talk provided perspectives from users and maintainers. If you missed it, you can watch the on-demand recording to catch up on valuable insights into how OpenSSF Scorecard contributes to enhancing software supply chain security.