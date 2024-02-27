The use of AI is a hot topic for any organisation right now. The allure of operational insights, profit, and cost reduction that could be derived from existing data makes it a technology that’s being rolled out at an incredible pace in even change-resistant organisations.

However, AI systems that deliver these insights, savings, and profits, rely heavily on access to large amounts of data. Without performant, and reliable storage systems, even the most cutting-edge AI solution will not be able to provide timely results. Additionally, these new AI related workloads cannot impact existing business applications, both need to operate together harmoniously.

In this blog, we will explore some of the requirements placed on a storage system by an AI solution, as well as the types of data used. We will introduce Ceph as one of the options available to store both AI-related data and typical business data.