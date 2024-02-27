today's howtos
Ubuntu ☛ Ceph Storage for CG
The use of AI is a hot topic for any organisation right now. The allure of operational insights, profit, and cost reduction that could be derived from existing data makes it a technology that’s being rolled out at an incredible pace in even change-resistant organisations.
However, AI systems that deliver these insights, savings, and profits, rely heavily on access to large amounts of data. Without performant, and reliable storage systems, even the most cutting-edge AI solution will not be able to provide timely results. Additionally, these new AI related workloads cannot impact existing business applications, both need to operate together harmoniously.
In this blog, we will explore some of the requirements placed on a storage system by an AI solution, as well as the types of data used. We will introduce Ceph as one of the options available to store both AI-related data and typical business data.
Derek Sivers ☛ How I backup | Derek Sivers
Some people have asked, so here is how I do my backups. It takes me about ten seconds per day and five minutes per month to maintain.
Analyzing Traefik logs with GoAccess – FuzzyGrim
I wanted to have some analytics on the traffic going to my server. In general, the most popular choices among self-hosters are Plausible and Umami. With these kind of services, you get a tracking script that you add to your website. So my idea was to use Traefik, my reverse proxy of choice, to inject the script into the HTML of each of the applications I host. But after not finding an easy way to do it, I found an alternative solution with GoAccess. This is a tool that can read logs from multiple sources like Apache, Nginx, Caddy and Traefik and generate a simple report with it.
Ubuntubuzz ☛ How To Upgrade LibreOffice 7.6 on Trisquel 11 GNU/Linux
This tutorial will help you update your LibreOffice to version 7.6 on your computer powered by Trisquel 11 GNU/Linux. Because in this release Trisquel follows Ubuntu 22.04, thus LO versions are the same and the latest one is also available via a backports repository. We will update it with LO packages supported officially by The Trisquel Project.
TecMint ☛ Level Up Linux: 20 Advanced Commands for Mid-Level Users
It covers topics such as customizing search, understanding processes and how to terminate them, optimizing the Linux terminal for productivity, and compiling C, C++, and Java programs in a Unix-like environment.
Hackaday ☛ What Is X86-64-v3?
You may have heard Linux pundits discussing x86-64-v3. Can recompiling Linux code to use this bring benefits? To answer that question, you probably need to know what x86-64-v3 is, and [Gary Explains]… well… explains it in a recent video.
If you’d rather digest text, RedHat has a recent article about their experiments using the instructions set in RHEL10. From that article, you can see that most of the new instructions support some enhancements for vectors and bit manipulation. It also allows for more flexible instructions that leave their results in an explicit destination register instead of one of the operand registers.
Of course, none of this matters for high-level code unless the compiler supports it. However, gcc version 12 will automatically vectorize code when using the -O2 optimization flags.