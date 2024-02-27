Games: Selaco, Roblox, Kiyo, and More
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Upcoming GZDoom shooter Selaco will have Steam Workshop support
Selaco looks absolutely incredible, a first-person shooter built on GZDoom that I've covered a few times because the demos were so much fun. And at the Early Access release in May, it's going to have Steam Workshop support.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ We can probably say a final goodbye to Roblox on Linux with Wine soon
After Roblox recently introduced Hyperion anti-tamper, there were some issues running it on Linux, but there's been workarounds and some of the Roblox staff made it to work on Linux with Wine again, but it seems not for much longer.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Stealthy platformer Kiyo in need of Linux testers
Developer Pixel Rats emailed in about their stealthy platformer that now has a Playtest available on Steam, and they're requesting backup from Linux players to see how it runs across different systems.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Windowkill is a clever multi-window twin-stick shooter that moves around your screen
This might be one of the most unique games I've ever played. Windowkill from torcado just released on Steam with Native Linux support and its use of multiple moving windows really changes the bullet-hell genre. Note: personal purchase.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Proton Experimental updated with Proton 9 - adds fixes for Helldivers 2 and more
Now that the testing is open for Proton 9, Valve have now updated Proton Experimental to move over to Proton 9 along with a bunch of extra game fixes for Steam Deck / Linux. Confused about the different versions and want to learn more about Proton? Check my beginner's guide.