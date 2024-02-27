GIMP 3 is coming! The 3 features that I'm most excited about (and why)

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Feb 27, 2024



I've been using GIMP for decades to do everything from editing screenshots to creating complex book covers, website banners, and so much more. I use GIMP every day. Without GIMP, I'd have to turn to the likes of Photoshop, which doesn't really run on Linux.

To me, GIMP is a must-have.

The only complaint I have with GIMP is that evolution is glacial. Currently, I'm using version 2.10.34. Version 2.0 was first released on March 23, 2004.

We've been using the 2.x release for twenty years!

That all changes sometime this spring, when the team behind GIMP plans to release the first 3.x version of the software and they have some really exciting things to offer. These features have been highlighted in a number of publications (you can also view the official GIMP roadmap) but now that we're getting nearer to the Libre Graphics Meeting (held in Rennes, France from May 9 to May 12), it's time to get excited.

Here are the three new GIMP features I'm most excited about.

Read on