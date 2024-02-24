Linux Foundation's Opewnwashing Agenda Up on Display Again
TechTarget ☛ Linkerd paywall prompts online debate, CNCF TOC review [Ed: Another fine example of LF doing openwashing, not Free software]
Linkerd's decision to charge for access to stable builds of its service mesh code sparked objections and debate about open source governance, along with an official CNCF response.
Computer Weekly ☛ What to expect from Kubecon CloudNativeCon Europe 2024 [Ed: Adrian Bridgwater doing puff pieces for Zemlin PAC again]
The Computer Weekly Developer Network is off to KubeCon + CloudNativeCon Europe taking place 19-22 March, in Paris, France.
With developers joined by IT team leaders and a proportion of C-suite managers to make up the nearly 10,000 attendees all gathering to learn about the future of cloud-native computing, the event itself will also cover emerging trends in microservices architectures and container orchestration with technologies like Kubernetes, Prometheus (the open source monitoring system with a dimensional data model) etc.