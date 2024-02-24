Linux Foundation's Opewnwashing Agenda Up on Display Again

The Computer Weekly Developer Network is off to KubeCon + CloudNativeCon Europe taking place 19-22 March, in Paris, France.

With developers joined by IT team leaders and a proportion of C-suite managers to make up the nearly 10,000 attendees all gathering to learn about the future of cloud-native computing, the event itself will also cover emerging trends in microservices architectures and container orchestration with technologies like Kubernetes, Prometheus (the open source monitoring system with a dimensional data model) etc.