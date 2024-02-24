As we pass the two-month anniversary of the effectiveness of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s (“SEC’s”) Form 8-K cybersecurity reporting rules under new Item 1.05, this blog post provides a high-level summary of the filings made to date.

Six companies have now made Item 1.05 Form 8-K filings. Three of these companies also have amended their first Form 8-K filings to provide additional detail regarding subsequent events. The remainder of the filings seem self-contained such that no amendment is necessary, but these companies may amend at a later date. In general, the descriptions of the cybersecurity incidents have been written at a high level and track the requirements of the new rules without much elaboration. It is interesting, but perhaps coincidental, that the filings seem limited to two broad industry groups: technology and financial services. In particular, two of the companies are bank holding companies.