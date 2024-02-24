Games: Done With Gaming, Steam Deck, and More
Jasper Tandy ☛ Jasper is blogging I feel like I'm done with gaming and it's weird. It like I'm trying to decide to end a...
I feel like I'm done with gaming and it's weird. It like I'm trying to decide to end a relationship I've been in since I was eight years old, and I'm scared of the hole it's going to leave in my life when I admit to myself that it's over.
I think I already know that it's over, but I'm struggling against my own denial.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Fanatical Bundle Fest launched with a new Steam Deck game bundle
Fanatical has recently launched Bundle Fest again, where a new bundle has been launched each day and there's some good stuff you can grab for cheap like the latest Play on the Go Bundle with all Steam Deck Verified games.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Palworld has now sold over 15 million copies on Steam
Palworld continues to be an insane success, as Pocketpair just revealed it has now seen over 25 million players for their Early Access game. 15 million of those copies were on Steam, with another 10 million on Xbox.