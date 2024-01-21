What Android, GNU/Linux, and Windows Look Like in 2024 (Based on statCounter, by Country)

Tux Machines

How To Install LibreOffice 7.6 on Ubuntu

This tutorial will help you to get LibreOffice 7.6 on Ubuntu side-by-side with and without removing the preinstalled version. We offer several ways you may choose to do so. It can be practiced to any one of Official Flavors like Kubuntu and Lubuntu, as well as derivatives like Elementary and Zorin. Now let's practice that.

9to5Linux

Mozilla Firefox 122 Is Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New

For Linux users, Firefox 122 looks like will finally ship with a DEB package for Debian-based distributions, such as Ubuntu, Linux Mint, etc., that don’t want to use Firefox in a containerized bundle like Snap or Flatpak.

Linux Mint 21.3 “EDGE” ISO Released with Linux Kernel 6.5

Linux Mint 21.3 “Virginia” was released earlier this month on January 10th based on the Ubuntu 22.04 LTS (Jammy Jellyfish) operating system series and powered by the long-term supported Linux 5.15 LTS kernel, which is also used as the default kernel in the initial upstream release.

MX Linux 23.2 Is Out with Linux Kernel 6.6, PipeWire 1.0, and Debian 12.4 Base

MX Linux 23.2 is here a little over three months after the first update, MX Linux 23.1, and it’s based on the software repositories of the latest Debian GNU/Linux 12 “Bookworm” point release, namely Debian 12.4.

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: January 21st, 2024

I want to thank all the people who sent us donations. Your help is very much appreciated! I also want to thank you all for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and last but not least for sending tips and suggestions.

You Can Now Install Linux Kernel 6.7 on Ubuntu, Here’s How

Linux kernel 6.7 was released on January 7th, 2024, and it introduces new features like the bcachefs file system implementation, support for NVIDIA’s GSP firmware, many improvements to the Btrfs file system, as well as numerous new and updated drivers for better hardware support.

Linus Torvalds Announces the First Linux Kernel 6.8 Release Candidate

The two-week merge window for Linux kernel 6.8 opened automatically with the release of Linux 6.7, and now, it’s closed, which means that the first Release Candidate (RC) development version is available for early adopters, distro maintainers, and bleeding-edge users.

LinuxGizmos.com

TBS-h574TX NASbook Features M.2/E1.S SSD Support and High-Speed 2.5GbE + 10GbE Ports

QNAP recently unveiled a compact NASbook TBS-h574TX  engineered for on-site video shooting, post-production environments, small studios, and small office/home office users. This device is built around the 13th Gen Intel Core hybrid-architecture and feature high-speed I/Os and extensive storage interfaces.

DietPi January 2024 news (version 9.0)

Banana Pi Teases Open Source Router with Triductor TR6560+TR5220 Wi-Fi SoC

Banana Pi recently showcased a Mini router designed with the  Triductor TR6560 along with TR5220 Wi-Fi System-on-Chip. Some key features of the Banana Pi BPI-Wi-Fi6 Mini are its GbE LAN port and its GbE WAN port for wired connectivity.

What Android, GNU/Linux, and Windows Look Like in 2024 (Based on statCounter, by Country)

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jan 21, 2024,
updated Jan 21, 2024

Senior With Broken Glasses

Take a close look (it is a very large image).

TIME has been passing since we last examined this kind of data as a spreadsheet (OpenDocument Format). The blue in the image below is Android and orange is Windows, broken down by country.

OS share in 2024

Here is the high-resolution version of the same. It's a large image because country names need to be visible and legible.

Putting aside the growing share of GNU/Linux, Android is already quite vast. No wonder revenues associated with Windows are down so sharply, based on Microsoft.

My PDA at 20 [original]
This PDA was made 20 years ago, but it was not used for 20 years
easyVoid version 6.0 released
This is the very first release of easyVoid
X (Twitter) for Android gets audio and video calls
blendOS is the Swiss army knife of Linux distros but it's not for everyone
Here's a unique take on Linux that blends multiple distributions and containers to create something special
Fractal 6: Linux Matrix Messaging App Adds Notification Settings and Improvements
Fractal 6 upgrade is here for Matrix users
GNU/Linux in UK (United Kingdom) and UKRAINE as Per 2024 [original]
It grew in the UK and in Ukraine it seems to be approaching 10%
FreeBSD Developers Explore Rust Integration
FreeBSD developers are assessing the possibility and benefits of bringing Rust into the base system.
Battle testing PHP fopen, SQLite, PostgreSQL and MariaDB on FFS2, UFS, ext4, XFS and ZFS
In this article I share the results of a lab test in which I tested writing data to the filesystem directly with PHP fopen versus storing data in SQLite, PostgreSQL and MariaDB on different filesystems
CapyPDF 0.8.0 released
new release
AV Linux 23 Review: Linux for Creators with Enlightenment Desktop
We review the stunning AV Linux 23, which brings the awesome Enlightenment desktop curated for content creators.
6 Best Free and Open Source Single Sign-On Software
Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion here
Review: Solus 4.5
While it's only been about seven months since I last tried the Solus distribution
BPF Opens Door to Linux Extensible Scheduling (Maybe with Rust!)
In a Christmas hacking project, one Canonical engineer spun up a Linux scheduler that could operate from user-space.
10 Best GNOME-based Linux Distributions To Check Out
Updated list
Alternatives to the Top Utility, Fish Shell to Add Some Rust
Some CLI tools and stuff
Collector - New Alternative to macOS Dropover for Linux
Looking for an alternative to macOS Dropover utility? Collector is the one for GNU/Linux Desktop!
Wayland protocols 1.33 Released. This is What's New.
Explore the latest release of Wayland-Protocols 1.33, featuring crucial updates, and stable protocol transitions that promise a more reliable and optimized user environment.
Hangover 9.0 Released: Run Windows Apps in ARM 64
Hangover 9.0 introduces RISC-V support, expanding its reach to new platforms. Explore the new features.
Stable kernels: Linux 6.7.1, Linux 6.6.13, and Linux 6.1.74
I'm announcing the release of the 6.7.1 kernel
Serpent OS January Updates
Precisely one month since our end of year summary, so, what have we been up to? With a new year, a new start was long overdue. We're pleased to announce that we've finally shifted our butts over to our own server (again).
7 Best Linux Server Distributions for Virtualization
Virtualization is not a new topic...?
Games on GNU/Linux: Steering Wheel and Elgato Stream Deck+
a pair of new articles
Making Two New High Contrast Themes for KMines
with screenshot
GNOME's Christian Hergert: Faster Numbers and Sidebars in Libpanel
a couple of development updates
Genode - Road Map for 2024
After intensively concentrating on deeply technical topics below the surface in 2023, we are going to reap user-visible rewards in 2024 by focussing on Sculpt OS usability.
Events: Guix at FOSDEM 2024, HOPE, Fedora Linux Test Week
3 reminders
Sailfish OS - Applications
Can be installed from the official Jolla store
Linux Kernel 6.7 Officially Released, This Is What’s New
Linus Torvalds announced today the release and general availability of Linux kernel 6.7, the latest stable version of the Linux kernel that introduces several new features and improvements.
Kernel: Don't Break Userspace and Don't Help Murderers Publish Articles
2 provocative pieces
SourceHut network outage post-mortem
back online, with explanation
Mozilla, Servo, Thunderbird, and Chromium
Web browser news/views
This Week in GNOME #131 STF Happenings
Update on what happened across the GNOME project in the week from January 12 to January 19
Devices and Open Hardware/Modding (Raspberry Pi and Similar)
hardware-centric news and coverage in blogs
Weekly GNU-like Mobile Linux Update and Linux Weekly Roundup
A pair of roundups
Android Circuit: Galaxy 24 Revealed, ROG Phone 8 Reviewed, Pixel 8 Pro Special Offers
Sparky 2024.01
This is the first update of Sparky rolling iso images in 2024 which works on the Linux kernel 6.6 as default
This week in KDE: auto-save in Dolphin and better fractional scaling
Quite a few new features and UI improvements are starting to accumulate there
Shows and Videos: The Linux Link Tech Show and Invidious (Past Week)
Mostly videos
Archcraft January 2024 Release Available
Just a regular ISO update
openmediavault: OMV7 (Sandworm) RC1 available
Today the first release candidate (7.0-24) of OMV7 (Sandworm) has been released
