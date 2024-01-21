What Android, GNU/Linux, and Windows Look Like in 2024 (Based on statCounter, by Country)

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jan 21, 2024,

updated Jan 21, 2024



Take a close look (it is a very large image).

TIME has been passing since we last examined this kind of data as a spreadsheet (OpenDocument Format). The blue in the image below is Android and orange is Windows, broken down by country.

Here is the high-resolution version of the same. It's a large image because country names need to be visible and legible.

Putting aside the growing share of GNU/Linux, Android is already quite vast. No wonder revenues associated with Windows are down so sharply, based on Microsoft. █